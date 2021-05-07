How you can help name the 3 newest Peregrine falcons in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — It's official, Sheldon and Rosalee are parents again.

As of Thursday, three of four eggs hatched at the Weston Power Plant nesting box.

Now you have the opportunity to name the baby falcons, through a survey put out by Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). This year all name options are inspired by "the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Some of the name choices include Hugs, Siren, Beaker, and Fauci.

There's some new faces at our Weston Power Plant, as 3️⃣ peregrine falcon eggs have hatched!



Help name Wisconsin's newest falcons 🐣🐣🐣 by choosing your favorite name inspired by the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting ends next Tuesday! https://t.co/1ivdRmuT2w pic.twitter.com/sDyFfvq6Oi — WPS (@WIPublicService) May 6, 2021

You can pick up to five of your favorite names, and vote as many times as you like. Voting is open through May 11.

You can watch eggs hatching and see the newest falcons through WPS live nest cams.