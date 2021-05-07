How you can help name the 3 newest Peregrine falcons in Weston

How you can help name the 3 newest Peregrine falcons in WestonUpdated
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — It's official, Sheldon and Rosalee are parents again.
As of Thursday, three of four eggs hatched at the Weston Power Plant nesting box.
Now you have the opportunity to name the baby falcons, through a survey put out by Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). This year all name options are inspired by "the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Some of the name choices include Hugs, Siren, Beaker, and Fauci.
You can pick up to five of your favorite names, and vote as many times as you like. Voting is open through May 11.
You can watch eggs hatching and see the newest falcons through WPS live nest cams.