Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Wood County coroner

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is looking to fill an upcoming vacancy of the Wood Co. Coroner.

The vacancy comes as Scott Brehm's resignation goes into effect. The new coroner will complete a term through January 1, 2023. Applications are due by May 20.

Interested applicants must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.