Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures of 25 to 30 will be

in northcentral Wisconsin.