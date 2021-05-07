Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins defeated the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1. Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight. Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip. Trevor Rogers gave up one run and four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking two. The left-hander and three relievers retired 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.