D.C. Everest Senior High School Performing Arts Department performing Godspell outdoors

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Performing Arts Department at D.C. Everest Senior High School are performing a play this weekend, but not in their usual space.

Godspell is being performed outside in the school's parking lot.

This is the first in person and live audience event of the school year for the department after putting on virtual acts up until Friday night.

"That absolutely makes it very special I think people are excited to come see just kind of a different venue kind of what we're up to and to come experience live theatre again," said Scott Atkinson the theatre district lead for the D.C. Everest School District.

Godspell will also be performed on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Rain dates are scheduled for May 10-12 if needed.