Cool snap continues

A reinforcing shot of cool Canadian air is diving into Wisconsin, so keep the coats and sweatshirts handy for the weekend! We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies the rest of Friday with some spotty sprinkles possible. Highs will stay in the low 50s at best. North to northwest winds of 10-20 mph will add a bit of extra chill to the air for good measure.

High pressure settling across Wisconsin Friday night will bring clearing skies and light winds. A widespread hard frost or freeze is expected with lows from about 25 to 30 in most of the area, so be sure to cover up your tender plants or bring them indoors.

The weekend looks pretty quiet around our area. However, a large storm system in the Central Plains may spread quite a bit of cloud cover into our region Saturday afternoon into Sunday. At this point it looks like the main rain shield from that system will just sneak up to the southern third of Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. It certainly bears watching in case it jogs a bit further north. There might be a few sprinkles regardless in our area Sunday as a weak upper disturbance comes through. Highs will stay in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday night should be in the mid 30s. The wind Saturday should be from the west to southwest at 5-10 mph and that will becoming NE around 10 mph for Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday should remain dry with a decent amount of sunshine with high pressure nearby. Lows will stay frosty in the low 30s with highs around 57 Monday and 62 Tuesday. Thankfully, the winds look fairly light.

A front will push into our region later Wednesday and Thursday bringing more clouds along with a chance of some scattered showers. The situation however is not real clear cut yet. Lows should be in the low to mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next Friday could be even warmer with highs potentially in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Some models project a decent band of showers and thunderstorms could march across Wisconsin to start the weekend of May 15th, so we will keep an eye on that trend.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen Friday morning (Moderate - 57)

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:15 p.m.., 7-May 2021

*On May 7th in weather history:

1840 - A powerful tornado wrecked many boats at the Natchez Landing in Mississippi, then plowed through the city on the bluff. The tornado killed 317 persons and caused a million dollars damage. The force of the storm caused houses to burst open. The tornado was the most deadly and destructive in early American history. (David Ludlum)

1964 - The temperature at White Mountain 2, located in California, dipped to 15 degrees below zero to set a record for May for the continental U.S. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A powerful storm in the north central U.S. produced up to three feet of snow in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming and the mountains of south central Montana. Up to five inches of rain drenched central Montana in less than 24 hours, and flash flooding in Wyoming caused a million dollars damage. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)