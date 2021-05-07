California agency approves warehouse rule for air quality

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California air quality regulators have passed a rule to curb emissions from trucks that ferry goods from the growing number of massive warehouses run by Amazon and other companies. Areas around the facilities have weathered increased pollution affecting largely minority communities. On Friday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District approved a rule requiring distribution centers to choose from a menu of options to reduce or offset emissions. Those include replacing diesel trucks with electric models. Business groups said the rule is too costly and will kill jobs. But conservation groups said it will cut pollution and create clean energy jobs.