Brewers sign utilityman Hernán Pérez to minor league deal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Utilityman Hernán Pérez has returned to the Brewers organization on a minor league contract. The Brewers have signed the 30-year-old Pérez and were assigning him to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. The Washington Nationals had designated Pérez for assignment this week after he went 1 for 19 in 10 games with 10 strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. Pérez batted .258 with 45 homers, 175 RBIs and 67 steals in his 572 games with Milwaukee from 2015-19. He has played every position other than catcher during his major-league career.