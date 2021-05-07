Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosts bowling fundraiser

NORTH CENTRAL, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you want to help the North Central Wisconsin Big Brothers, Big Sisters, they're making it easy, just go bowling.

Throughout the month of May you can participate in their virtual event- "Bowl for Kid's Sake." Teams can register online and participate in challenges throughout the month. The funds go towards events and operations.

"Thirty percent of our operating budget comes from fundraisers so you can see how important these fundraisers are for us," Wausau Big Brothers, Big Sisters Co-Executive Director Linda Koepke said.

Registered teams are given a voucher for team bowling at area bowling alleys. Winners will receive prizes at the end of the month. More information or how to register can be found here.