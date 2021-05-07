Asian shares mostly rise on US rally; eyes on jobs data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher on optimism about the rally on Wall Street and an economic rebound in the U.S., as investors await the release of U.S. jobs data. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea rose Friday, but Shanghai shares fell. U.S. employment data due later in the day will offer insight into the state of the overseas economic recovery. Markets also are watching data out of China for similar signs. Worries continue about the recent surges of illnesses in places like India. Export-dependent Japan is getting set to extend the state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.