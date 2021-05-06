More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

GENEVA (AP) — France has joined the United States in supporting an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic. With France’s announcement Thursday, the waiver has backing from two countries with major drug makers, but many obstacles remain. The move to support waiving intellectual property protections on vaccines under World Trade Organization rules marked a dramatic shift for the United States. It drew cheers from activists, complaints from Big Pharma, and a lot of questions about what comes next. Washington had previously lined up with many other developed nations opposed to the idea floated by India and South Africa in October.