US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Longstanding protections for wild birds would be restored under a proposal to bring back prosecutions of bird deaths by industry that were ended by former President Donald Trump. Thursday’s announcement comes after the Trump administration halted enforcement of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act for accidental but avoidable bird deaths. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the move to end the Trump rule will help ensure agency decisions are guided by science. The prohibition against accidental bird deaths was most notable in a $100 million settlement by energy company BP after officials said the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds.