Two killed in Columbia County crash

Pardeeville, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Pardeeville Wednesday night, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

They say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Wis. 33 at Hwy. 33 and Polinske Rd. in Columbia County.

The car involved was heading eastbound when it struck the semi head-on, according to a press release.

Troopers say both people in the car died, while the driver of the semi, a 27-year-old from Eau Claire, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into whether one of the of the vehicles was in the wrong lane when the crash happened is still under investigation.