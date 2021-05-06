Skip to Content

Two killed in Columbia County crash

Pardeeville, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Pardeeville Wednesday night, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

They say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Wis. 33 at Hwy. 33 and Polinske Rd. in Columbia County.

The car involved was heading eastbound when it struck the semi head-on, according to a press release.

Troopers say both people in the car died, while the driver of the semi, a 27-year-old from Eau Claire, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into whether one of the of the vehicles was in the wrong lane when the crash happened is still under investigation.

Brad Hanson

