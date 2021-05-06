Super Thursday: Britons vote in a bumper crop of elections

LONDON (AP) — British voters are casting their ballots in local and regional elections that could have huge repercussions for the future of the United Kingdom. On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were eligible to take part in scores of elections that had been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. At stake are the governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors in England including London and Manchester, as well as thousands of council members and police commissioners. The results will show whether Scottish voters want to hold another referendum on independence and whether the Conservatives are making inroads into traditional Labour Party strongholds.