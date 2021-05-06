Rugby league star Hayne to spend nearly 4 years in jail

SYDNEY (AP) — Former rugby league international and San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months in jail for the sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Hayne was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual assault. A judge ruled on Thursday ruled that the 33-year-old Hayne should be jailed for five years, nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months. Hayne was taken away by corrective services officials to begin his sentence shortly after the sentence was handed down.