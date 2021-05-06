Skip to Content

Republicans to scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing budget

9:45 am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities, including legalizing marijuana, raising $1 billion in taxes and expanding collective bargaining rights, are slated to be killed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee.

Lawmakers are taking their first votes Thursday in writing the next state budget.

Republicans intend to essentially scrap the Democratic governor’s entire two-year proposal and instead build off the current budget. The Joint Finance Committee will vote to remove nearly 400 of Evers’ proposals.

Republicans say they are also eyeing a tax cut, but they haven’t given details. The Legislature will likely vote on the budget sometime in June or early July.

