R&B singer Aaron Neville, 80, retires from touring

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans’ legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. Neville announced his official retirement from touring in a post Tuesday on his official website. The 80-year-old said embarking on multi-date tours is tiring and no longer appealing. He says life is short and he’d like to spend his remaining years being less hurried. But he did also say that he may still play live at special events in the future. Since the pandemic began, Neville has livestreamed solo performances from his home in upstate New York.