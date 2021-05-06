Rapper G Herbo charged with lying to federal investigators

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The rapper G Herbo is in more legal trouble in connection with an alleged scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that the Chicago native, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was charged with lying to federal investigators. In December, the 25-year-old G Herbo was among six people, including his promoter, indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty. Authorities say in November 2018, G Herbo lied about his relationship with his promoter, saying they had no direct relationship when in fact they did. An email seeking comment was sent to G Herbo’s attorney.