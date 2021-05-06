SPASH Panthers Advance in Playoffs along with other Prep Sports Highlights 5/6/2021

(WAOW) -- BOYS SOCCER - SPASH VS. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL: High school spring sports just got back last week, and we missed em so much we're essentially giving em the entire sports segment. First, SPASH boys soccer facing Eau claire Memorial in the alternate fall season playoffs… Not looking like it's SPASH's day early. Second minute of the game, Memorial's Lukas Olson buries it for the lead, but as it turns out these cats still had a few lives left. In the 39th minute -- it's better to be lucky than good. The ball deflects off the defense and into the net. Tie game. So to the 87th minute we go where Luke Hinchcliffe nets the go-ahead goal for the SPASH. The panthers comeback to win 2 to 1 and will face Appleton north on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER - MERRILL VS. MARSHFIELD: Now for normal Spring sports; way out West Marshfield girls soccer welcoming Merrill. This year they're finally playing in their new stadium with fans in attendance. Senior Kate Schilling has the ball, passes it off to Ainsley hall will attempt a shot at the bottom right pocket, call it a trial run for the tigers. Then, 42nd minute, Marshfield 2 Merrill 1 -- a corner kick from Sophie Gruenling finds Courtney Meyer's knee which delivers send the ball past blue jays keeper… Tigers dominate 7 to 1.

BASEBALL - MERRILL VS. WAUSAU EAST: Over to America's past time now, Merrill and Wausau East. the pitchers taking center stage for these highlights lumberjacks Logan Zaitz is up first, showing off the quick reflexes for the out. Not to be outdone though Merrill's pitcher without missing a beat, fields it and cool as can be sends that batter back to the bench. However Zaitz wins for best pitcher play, looks at the hops to snag that it cool plays don't win games.. His lumberjacks would fall 6 to 0.

BASEBALL - ANTIGO VS. D.C. EVEREST: After a short drive across town, we find the defending state champion Antigo Red Robins at D.C. Everest but after a year away the champs red, might be a little rust. A solid connection by Logan Ebersold. Plus a few bad throws equals two Evergreen runs, a third score would be on the way home a batter later… But Chris Weisman was the cost…Chops it into an out… But Ebersold scores and the tree's stand tall today and down the reigning champs 8-to-0.

BASEBALL - MARATHON VS. EDGAR: For some friendly neighborhood competition Edgar met Marathon on the mound… Lucky #7 smacking one out center for a single in the second, before stranding their runner on base… Wildcats on first and second now… Kyle Hollenbeck on the hill deals to Drew Guden, a solid hit ball sent straight to the shortstop then to first for the final out the offense coming after we left in this one. Final score Marathon 0, Edgar 9.

SOFTBALL - ASSUMPTION VS. STRATFORD: To a smaller diamond now… Assumption vs. Stratford softball, bases loaded in the third, grounder right back to the pitcher is thrown home… But not seen! A shoulda-been-out run is scored and the bases fill once again, pitch from Bailey Linzmaier to #3 hit sky high into center field… Is fought over by the fielders and tips the top of a glove before finding the ground! Royals able to advance the bases and send another runner home. The final for this one, royals 11, tigers 0.

SPENCER VS. COLBY-ABBOTSFORD: And finally conference competitors facing off Colby-Abbotsford at Spencer. The pitch, then a pop up to first -- baseman goes back with glove stretched out… But not far enough… It'll hit the grass and a Rocket will touch down on first base. Top of the fourth Spencer still on offense -- the bat gets just a touch of the ball an unintentional bunt rolls right. To an Abby pitcher… But a rocket runner will beat the throw to home. The co-op gets the high scoring win 15 to 11.

Here are the other local prep scores from across our area for Thursday, May 6.

Baseball

Wausau West 0 SPASH 1

Wisconsin Rapids 2 Marshfield 12

Amherst 6 Bonduel 0

Wild Rose 4 Port Edwards 9

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12 Iola-Scandinavia 1

Abby/Colby 10 Rib Lake 4

Assumption 0 Stratford 10

Athens 34 Prentice 5

Auburndale 5 Newman 15

Phillips 12 Chequamegon 6

Norhland Pines 1 Mosinee 11

Rhinelander 1 Medford 5

Tomahawk 2 Lakeland 12

Merrill 6 Wausau East 15

Pacelli 5 Columbus Catholic 1

Wausau West 4 SPASH 9

Softball

Eau Claire Memorial 0 Marshfield 14

Almond-Bancroft 11 Rosholt 0

Amherst 14 Bonduel 5

Pacelli 18 Tri-County 1

Wild Rose 12 Port Edwards 7

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15 Iola-Scandinavia 11

Athens 11 Prentice 0

Auburndale 16 Newman 15

Marathon 9 Edgar 6

Phillips 15 Chequamegon 0

Gilman 8 Columbus Catholic 2

Northland Pines 17 Rhinelander 4

Tomahawk 4 Antigo/White Lake 6

Girls Soccer

Antigo 0 Mosinee 10

D.C. Everest 6 Wausau East 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3 Wausau West 4

Ashland 6 Medford 0