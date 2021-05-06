Pizza chef Bruno DiFabio gets prison time for tax evasion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Celebrity pizza chef Bruno DiFabio has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for tax evasion. Known as “Lord of the Pies,” DiFabio was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Prosecutors say DiFabio and others schemed to hide income from his restaurants in Connecticut and New York, resulting in a tax revenue loss of more than $800,000 to the federal government. Hearst Connecticut Media reports DiFabio apologized in court and said he committed the crimes “out of arrogance.” He was ordered to report to prison on July 12. The Ridgefield, Connecticut, resident pleaded guilty in 2018. He has appeared on “Chopped” and other TV shows.