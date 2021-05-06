Paper mill industry changing in Central Wisconsin?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Domtar in Rothschild is in talks with a paper company north of the border.

While Domtar confirmed it is talking to Canada's Paper Excellence, it's unclear if a possible merger or an outright sale will take place.

Back in March, the company sold its personal care business for more than $900 million dollars.

At the time saying, it would use $600 million of those proceeds to pay down debt and the rest to buy back stock shares.

On Thursday the company disclosed its quarterly report, showing a net loss of nearly $30 million.

News 9 has reached out to both Domtar and Paper Excellence, with Domtar saying in part:

"Domtar acknowledges that its management has been in discussions with paper excellence about such a potential transaction. However these discussions may or may not result in an agreement."

The company went on to say that "it does not intend to make further comment unless or until there is a transactions to announce."

In Central Wisconsin, the future of paper mills is becoming unclear.

Just last year the Verso Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids closed down.