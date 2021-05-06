Panel discussion held on teen mental health

(WAOW)-- Many believe the more people who talk about mental health, the easier it will be for others to talk about it.

Thursday evening, four teens along with mental health professionals held a discussion about teens and mental health.

The event was held virtually on Facebook by the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health(OCMH), the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, and the Providers and Teens Communicating for Health(PATCH) Program.

"I feel like everybody can help each other because I've been through it like Eliot has said. I have mental illnesses that I struggle with and I just want to spread awareness about it because I feel like it's not talked about enough," said Laci a junior in high school that took part in the discussion.

Resources from the OCMH can be found here.

The number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.