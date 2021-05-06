National Teacher of Year focuses on individual student needs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The newly named 2021 National Teacher of the Year says a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic is that educators are embracing a flexible approach that meets students where they are. The pandemic revealed how learning difficulties, distractions and challenging home dynamics can make it tough to adhere to a rigid curriculum. Juliana Urtubey is a Las Vegas special education teacher and was recognized with the award Thursday. She’s the first Nevada teacher to win. She formed a garden at her previous school. The selection committee cited the way it connected with the community and helped her students grow as a factor in naming her Teacher of the Year.