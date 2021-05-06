More cool weather ahead

Breezy, cool, and mainly dry. These are the appropriate terms for the forecast all the way into early next week. Around the middle of next week is when temperatures will rise once again.

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 58 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, possibly mixing with snow north of Wausau.

Low: 36 Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy again.

High: 54 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20

You will want a light jacket or sweatshirt on for most of the day today. High temps will reach the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be a breezy day with northwest winds of about 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. In addition, there will be a few more clouds in the sky, but you will still be able to enjoy scattered sun about the area.

Tonight is the one time in the forecast there will be a significant chance of precipitation in the area. A cold front dropping in from the north will produce a 70 percent chance of light rain and it might be cold enough north of Marathon county for a little snow to mix in. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally a tenth of an inch or less.

The front will move on out by daybreak tomorrow and then we should experience partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions once again, and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will feel a bit chilly for Friday, especially in the Northwoods where some locations will have highs in the upper 40s. Frost is likely Friday night into Saturday morning and patchy frost will continue to be a concern each night into early next week.

The weather will be a little better over the weekend with a little less breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. We should have more sun on Monday but highs temps again will be in the 50s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday conditions will finally become more seasonal with highs in the 60s.

Pollen Count: Yesterday May 5th, 42, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1975 - A massive tornado hit Omaha, NE, killing three persons, injuring 133 others, and causing 150 million dollars damage. The tornado struck during the late afternoon moving northeastward through the industrial and residential areas of west central Omaha, and lifting over the northern section of the city. The twister, which cut a swath ten miles long and as much as a quarter of a mile wide, was the mostly costly in U.S. history up until that time. (David Ludlum)