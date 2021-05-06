May 2021 Jefferson Award: Ron Hay

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Mosinee man uses his creativity to help others, and for that, Ron Hay receives a Jefferson Award.

After retiring from a 28-year teaching career, Hay returned to his artistic passion of making pottery.

"It not only gives me something to do but you feel like you're being useful," Ron Hay says.

He donates hundreds of bowls to the Neighbors' Place.

The non-profits sells the creations at its Empty Bowls fundraiser.

"It is a way to give back--and a way for artists to share with people," Hay says. "It is a win-win for Empty Bowls where you can help people."

Kim Waltz met Hay during a pottery class at Wausau's Center for the Visual Arts.

'I admire that he uses his talents to help others," Kim Waltz says. "He has given 2500 bowls to the Neighbors' Place since 2008, worth $30,000."

Hay is hard at work in the studio, throwing pottery for the upcoming fundraiser in November.

"It's fun.. and if I didn't do this I wouldn't have much to do," Hay says.