Jill Biden to meet military spouses during stop in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden plans to visit military spouses at a Colorado military base in her last stop during a swing through the U.S. West. She is set to speak at Fort Carson military base near Colorado Springs ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday. The White House has announced a revival of the Joining Forces initiative. The Obama-era plan prioritizes employment opportunities for military spouses, education for children of enlisted parents and veterans, and military families’ health and well-being. She previously worked on the initiative when Joe Biden was vice president.