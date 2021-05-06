Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico boxer in lover’s death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grand jury has indicted Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo in the killing of his pregnant lover in a case that is potentially eligible for the death penalty. Thursday’s indictment was announced as dozens of people attended the wake of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez, who was reported missing a week ago and whose body was identified on Sunday via dental records. Verdejo turned himself into authorities on Sunday night and is being held without bail.