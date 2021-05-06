US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon officials say the U.S. military has deployed a dozen additional warplanes to bolster protection of American and coalition troops making a final withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents step up pressure on Afghan government forces. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says F-18 attack planes have been added to a previously announced package of air and sea power that can be called upon as protection for withdrawing troops. Milley also says the Pentagon is considering options for continued support of Afghan government forces after the troop withdrawal is complete, including possibly training Afghan security forces in another country.