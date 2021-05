EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to let the United States, Canada and Norway join a major military project aimed at speeding up the deployment of troops and equipment around Europe. EU defense ministers are set later Thursday to give the green light for the three to join the 27-nation bloc’s “military mobility” project. The project is led by the Netherlands and aims at easing bureaucratic procedures that slow troop deployments considerably. More than 70,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Europe, partly to deter aggression from Russia. Canada is leading a NATO battlegroup stationed in the region, near Russia’s border, and Norway is involved, too. The move is seen as a sign of improving EU-NATO cooperation.