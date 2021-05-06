Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — The star Milwaukee Braves catcher and former manager Del Crandall has died. Son Bill Crandall says he had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California. Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers of the 1950s and early 1960s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners. Crandall was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. Del Crandall was 91 years old.