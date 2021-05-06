China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged 32.3% in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1%. Export growth was in line with the previous month but down from the explosive 60.6% rise of the first two months of 2021. Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.