Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago suburb of Evanston is preparing to pay reparations in the form of housing grants to Black residents who experienced housing discrimination. The Illinois city is being hailed as the first to do so and being held up as a model in its approach for other cities looking to do the same. But not everyone in this community of about 74,000 people is on board. Some Black residents who’ve lived in this leafy college town say the effort is just a housing program and falls short of reparations. Others say the program needs to be broadened to include other issues.