Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has detailed steps to achieve its goal of conserving about one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030. The “America the Beautiful” plan relies on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs. A new administration report by several Cabinet agencies calls for a decade-long commitment on projects nationwide. The report says the effort will mean thousands of new jobs and a stronger economy while also addressing climate change and environmental justice, including expanded access by disadvantaged communities to the outdoors.