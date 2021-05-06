Argentine clinics struggle despite COVID-19 crisis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — COVID-19 deaths have hit new peaks in Argentina, but the intensive care unit at the San Andres clinic in the capital is oddly silent. The beds are empty. The monitors for the respirators are still in their factory wrappings. Cabinets stand full of unused medicines. It’s been that way for weeks now. While the pandemic has swelled the need for hospital beds, many private clinics say they’re struggling to survive. The pandemic has pushed away many non-COVID patients and the hospitals say they are losing money on coronavirus sufferers because the government insurance program doesn’t pay enough to meet costs.