Area veteran aiding others with PTSD

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rack Ops CBD may not be a typical business, yet its setting is a business center. Inside it is a well-oiled machine.

Joe Rivas and his business partner Marisa Budaj make CBD products from hemp, and it all began from struggles Joe was having.

"Joe had an issue with sleeping, and nightmares, PTSD, a lot of ongoing issues that were happening," Budaj said.

Rivas is a retired Army Green Beret and tough stories like his are common among active duty military. He says remedies he'd get to help him out just wouldn't work; and while CBD he'd get from other places would work, they weren't consistent. He says he's solved that issue and now wants to share it with others.

It was also important the business' name made sense to Rivas.



"The army has racks that they sleep on, which are bunk beds, in civilian world terms…So I created 'rack;' 'operations,' meaning that's what you're going to do--go to sleep," Rivas says.

That's the whole objective. Joe and Marisa both insist their products have little to no THC, meaning it can't get you high. Everything is done in-house too, ensuring a level of trust they feel is important to get veterans on the right track.

"My dad always said pray for health, not wealth, and this is something that allows a natural remedy for an emotional trauma," Budaj says.



And everything comes back down to just one simple goal: a better life for our veterans after their service or for anyone else that needs the help.

