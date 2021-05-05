Tribal, state leaders recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day

(WAOW) -- Their numbers unknown, but the missing family members far from forgotten.

On Wednesday, a day dedicated to spreading awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), leaders from Madison and the tribes joined in mourning and action.

"Maybe this is the reason. To raise awarenes for all the women who go missing and are murdered," said Andrea Lemke-Rochon, an MMIW family member.

A 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute found there have been at least six cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in Wisconsin.

But the organization notes, those reports likely underestimate the actual number of cases there are.

"My cousin was Rae Elaine Tourtillot. She went missing on October 15 of 1986, and her partial remains were found on April 5th of 1987 and she was just 19 years old," Lemke-Rochon said.

Tourtillot's case remains unsolved. Lemke-Rochon says the loss is still painful for her family.

But she and other members of Wisconsin's indigenous tribes say days like today bring hope.

"Really today is about turning our grief into action as we call upon all that are concerned for the safety of our indigenous women and girls," said Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians.

Those families joining Governor Tony Evers in signing a proclamation, hoping to spread awareness, that even one will come home.

A means to find hope in the countless tragedies.