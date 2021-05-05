Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. For years, city leaders and police have advocated for the devices’ use, saying they promote accountability and transparency. But officials say the department lacks the funds after city leaders decided last year to cut millions from the bureau’s budget amid calls for reform.