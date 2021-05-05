Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is not under suicide watch, but it’s still necessary to flash light into her cell every 15 minutes as she sleeps while she awaits a sex trafficking trial. They told a judge Wednesday that heightened security for Maxwell requires the measure. Maxwell’s lawyers say the light flashing is a response to ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s August 2019 Manhattan jail suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell has been held without bail since July on charges alleging she recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.