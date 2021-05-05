One dead in Marathon County crash

TOWNSHIP OF NORRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a semi, hauling a tanker trailer struck an SUV Tuesday evening, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Bass Lake Road just before 9:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department said the SUV failed to yield the right of way while crossing Highway 29.

The driver of the SUV was killed; the semi driver was not injured.

Marathon County Sheriff's Office has not released any names at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.