Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was pregnant

HONOLULU (AP) — Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga had no idea a baby was coming when she went into labor on a flight from her home in Utah to Honolulu last week. Mounga said she didn’t know she was pregnant, and then the baby “came out of nowhere” while flying to Hawaii. The baby boy, Raymond Mounga, arrived early at just 29 weeks while mom was traveling to Oahu for vacation with her family. A Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician and three neonatal intensive care unit nurses from North Kansas City Hospital were on the plane and helped the new mother and baby. The child will have to stay in the hospital in Hawaii until he is full term, about another 10 weeks.