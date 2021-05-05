Medford’s Guden throws no-no, credits teammates for the task

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- This weeks athlete of the week knows how to play perfectly, or maybe just when to force others to make a mistake. Medford's own Caleb Guden made his mark in Red Raiders history last week.

But Caleb Guden didn't even pick being a pitcher, "it picked me."

On opening day of the 2021 season, he threw a no hitter. The Red Raiders winning their first game 10-nothing.

"I started pitching in 9U and little league, I started working for it and its worked out for me."

Despite having a four pitch arsenal, Guden prefers the infield to the mound.

"Pitchings fun, but I like to play short. It's where I started and playing in little league and it's my favorite position."

The no hitter was the first by a Red Raider in over a decade, before it was said and done, it had his palms sweating, but only for a moment.

"I don't ever get too high or too low, I just trust my stuff and I trust my defense."

So despite his passion being at a different position, his will to win is stronger than all else knowing his team has got his back.

"It's a big deal for anybody to have the first start, going in I was a little bit nervous but then you settle down and the defense starts making plays, you get that confidence in you and you're ready to deal."

When he gets the big win, it's not for himself, rather those in the stands, cheering the Raiders on.

"Medford loves baseball. We are a great baseball community and to give the community a good baseball team and go far in the playoffs, that'll definitely unite the community in a way."