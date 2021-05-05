Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying

ROME (AP) — A jury in Rome is deliberating the fates of two young American men who are charged with killing an Italian police officer while they were on summer vacation in 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, who is 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, who is 20, were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause. The presiding judge indicated the verdicts could come later Wednesday or on Thursday. Prosecutors alleged that Elder stabbed Vice Bridgadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times with a knife he brought with him on his trip to Europe from California and that Natale-Hjorth helped him hide the knife in their hotel room.