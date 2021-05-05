Iraqi president: Talks between rivals Iran and Saudi ongoing

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s president says talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently taken place more than once and are still ongoing. The Iraqi president says officials from Riyadh and Tehran met for the Baghdad-mediated talks more than once. His remarks came during an interview broadcast by the Beirut Institute think tank on Wednesday. He said the first round of talks was held between Riyadh and Tehran early last month. The Iraqi president did not respond when asked what the fruits of those talks have been. Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia have confirmed the talks took place.