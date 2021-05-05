Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Waushara, Shawano, Marathon, Menominee, Wood, Waupaca
and Portage Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Condition tonight will not be as favorable
for frost formation as they were Tuesday night because clouds
and precipitation are expected overnight. If the clouds and
precipitation exit the area before daybreak Thursday, frost
could again develop. Locations north and west of Wausau will be
most susceptible to having this happen. A decision on whether or
not another frost advisory will be necessary for early Thursday
morning will be made later today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside
until late morning.
&&