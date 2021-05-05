Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Waushara, Shawano, Marathon, Menominee, Wood, Waupaca

and Portage Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Condition tonight will not be as favorable

for frost formation as they were Tuesday night because clouds

and precipitation are expected overnight. If the clouds and

precipitation exit the area before daybreak Thursday, frost

could again develop. Locations north and west of Wausau will be

most susceptible to having this happen. A decision on whether or

not another frost advisory will be necessary for early Thursday

morning will be made later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside

until late morning.

&&