Ceremonies, prayer mark day of awareness for Native victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Family members, advocates and government officials gathered across the U.S. on Wednesday to commemorate a day of awareness for the crises of violence against Indigenous women and children. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended an event in Washington. Female motorcyclists took to the streets in Phoenix, family members and other gathered in Helena, Montana. And advocates used social media to raise their voices. As part of the Washington ceremony, a red memorial shawl with the names of missing and slain Indigenous women was draped across a long table to remember the lives behind what Haaland called alarming and unacceptable statistics. More names were added Wednesday.