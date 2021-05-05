EU plans tightening foreign investment with eye on China

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning to tighten the foreign investment rules in the bloc to make sure that local producers and industries are no longer undercut by non-EU investors that have faced slacker rules up to now. The plans will surely affect China, which has invested heavily into Europe despite relying on types of state aid no longer available to EU firms. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says that with Wednesday proposal, the EU is “closing a gap in our rule book to make sure that all companies compete on an equal footing.”