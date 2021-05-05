Skip to Content

Detroit pizza man paints street, tries to save people dough

New
3:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit pizzeria owner upset over people getting $150 tickets for unwittingly parking in a handicap zone got a bucket of blue paint and marked the street himself. Tony Sacco is co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar. There is a single sign along the curb indicating that parking is reserved for drivers with a handicap tag. But Sacco says it’s confusing because parking enforcers consider the space reserved for as many as four vehicles. For Sacco, the last straw was a $150 ticket given to a woman who was buying ice cream for her kids. A city engineer visited the site Wednesday and said more signs would be installed on Library Street but the blue paint won’t last.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content