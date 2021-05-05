Area farmers optimistic about early planting season

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- James Juedes plants corn among lots of other activities on his farm in Ringle. Like many farmers, he's paying attention to the trends.

He says the recent report that plenty of Wisconsin farmers are ahead of the normal planting timeline; it all depends on where you live.



"The further south you go, from the friends I have, it's been drier, and they've had warmer weather," Juedes said.

That combination makes it easier for farmers to start planting earlier. But the heavy snow we had in our area this winter makes it more difficult to follow that pace of finishing planting by Mother's Day.

"Even if you were to get stuff in the ground, it's really not going to grow super stupendous right now because of the lack of heat. We have the moisture now, but we really need the warm weather for the things to get growing," Juedes said.

Even still, he says reports like these are encouraging. When farmers across the region can plant early, everyone can benefit.

"Typically it means that there would be a bountiful supply of food, and prices would not be extreme," Juedes says.

But then plenty of other factors like unforeseen weather and supply and demand can come into play. Such is life as a farmer. Yet it's important they keep their heads up.

"We're always optimistic that things are going to turn out and we do what we've done for many, many years and it doesn't always turn out, but we've learned over the years the things that we can do and we're always trying to do things better and more efficiently."

While it's too early to say what the ultimate harvest and yield will be like, it's certainly a relief to have planting started early.