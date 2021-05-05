‘Anxious to see you:’ JFK letters to Swedish lover auctioned

BOSTON (AP) — Love letters that John F. Kennedy wrote to a Swedish paramour a few years after he married Jacqueline Bouvier are going up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says Kennedy wrote the letters to aristocrat Gunilla von Post in 1955 and 1956. Kennedy closed out one of the handwritten letters to von Post by scribbling: “You are wonderful and I miss you.” The pair met on the French Riviera in 1953, a few weeks before Kennedy wed Bouvier. JFK, who would go on to become the 35th U.S. president, was a Massachusetts senator at the time. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and von Post died in 2011.