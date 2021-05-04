Wausau Parks and Rec committee approves new bike-share program

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Parks and Recreation committee has approved a two year contract with a new bike-share company.

Tandem Mobility could soon be taking the place of Zagster, the city's first bikeshare company that went bankrupt last year.

Parks and Rec officials say the arrangement works perfectly for the city, because they already have the bikes they purchased from Zagster, and would just need the digital infrastructure and maintenance required to run the program.

"If people can really use it, and like to use it, then it will be something that we'll maybe want to continue and even expand in the future," said Jamie Polley, director of the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The move still has to be approved by the city council on May 11. If it does pass, Polley says she expects the program to be up and running by mid June or early July.